Navin Thadani won't ever forget the horrified looks on his engineers' faces. It was 2016, and Thadani was a vice president of product development at Oracle. He and his team from Rovello, a recently acquired startup, had built a particularly neat piece of software--or so he thought. Someone from the tech giant's accessibility department said the new product was completely inaccessible for anyone with a vision disability. "Sure, no problem," Thadani replied, somewhat naively. "Forward me the requirements and I'll take a look at it."