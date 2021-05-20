newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Peep’s mother vows to get justice in ongoing legal battle: “I’m not giving up, ever”

By Tom Skinner
NME
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Peep‘s mother has pledged to get justice in the ongoing legal fight surrounding the late rapper’s death. The Pennsylvania artist, whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr, died at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

www.nme.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Giving Up#Drugs#Rapper#Justice#Cause Of Death#Wrongful Death#Accidental Death#Mother#Fight#Court Documents#Negligence#February#Xanax#Breach#November#Burnt#Self Inflicted Harm#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Newport Beach, CAThe New Yorker

The Silent Song of a Mother’s Battle with Addiction

When the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the United States, in March, 2020, a surge of introspection overtook Sydney Bowie Linden. Quarantining at her mother’s house, in Newport Beach, California, surrounded by relics from her childhood, Linden, who is twenty-nine and an M.F.A. student at Stanford, considered making a documentary about her relationship with her sister, Paige. She began sifting through old home videos for ideas. Linden had never before watched the family-movie collection in its entirety, but, after the last tape rolled, it dawned on her that the videos stopped when she was eight years old and Paige was six. (They also have a brother, Blake, now twenty-six.) She had a feeling she knew why. “I realized that, to make a film about my relationship with my sister, I would have to address growing up in a household with a parent who struggled with addiction,” she told me.
MusicSFGate

XXXTentacion's Estate Will Sell His Unreleased Songs as NFTs

It’s been nearly three years since XXXTentacion was shot to death in Florida at the age of 20 — but his team is keen to keep his legacy alive. Next week, the controversial rapper’s estate will release a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) containing tracks that have never been commercially released, as well as never-before-seen footage from his only tour, Rolling Stone has learned.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Tawny Kitaen’s brother believes she died of a broken heart

Tawny KitaenThe late actress, who starred in the “Bachelor Party,” died of a broken heart … so her brother, who thinks that losing his father is too much for Tawny to handle, says. Jordan Kitaen To TMZ … police spoke to the family and told them that nothing was found...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

New Video: DJ Khaled – ‘EVERY CHANCE I GET’ (Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)

A lot of people were surprised at Khaled’s quick album release this go around. Usually he likes to promote albums for months before they’re out but this time around, he threw out the release date for KHALED KHALED just a few days beforehand. However, that doesn’t mean that his insane promotional skills haven’t gone to use.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Lil Baby Goes Big For Jayda Cheaves On Mother’s Day

The saga of Lil Baby and his son’s mother Jayda Cheaves appears to be ongoing despite the allegations of cheating and such heaped upon the Atlanta rapper. For Mother’s Day, it appears that My Turn star went all out for Jayda on the big day but Twitter is skeptical of the display and called it a pay-off tactic.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Shock G, ‘Humpty Hump’ of Digital Underground, Dies at 57

Shock G, frontman of the 1990s hip-hop group Digital Underground and widely known as his alter-ego “Humpty Hump,” has died, according to the group’s co-founder Chopmaster G. Shock’s real name was Gregory Jacobs; his death was confirmed to TMZ by by his father, Edward Racker, although no cause has been cited. He was 57.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

People Are Upset Megan Thee Stallion Was Chosen For Lil Baby "On Me" Remix

Megan Thee Stallion is presently on a musical hiatus, charging up before she sets the world ablaze with new music whenever she's ready. In the meantime, she's offloading some features she's had in the stash, including one on Lil Baby's brand new "On Me" remix. The two superstar rappers teamed up on Tuesday for the release of the ice-cold music video, but not everyone has been pleased about the release.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His French, As Rapper Honors Rarely Seen Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux On Mother's Day

Drake might actually love more than just his lit and his maman after all!. (That's French for bed and mama, respectively.) Don't mind us, we were just trying to find a creative way of tying in the fact that Drake's son – 3-year-old Adonis Graham – speaks French, with the other fact that the rapper actually showed some love to his baby mama – Sophie Brussaux – on Mother's Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

DMX Friend Jungle Crashes The Funeral…Disrespectful [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Friends and fans mourned the death and said goodbye to the King of Ruff Ryders DMX this weekend with a memorial service on Saturday and a private funeral service on Sunday. Although the rapper DMX led a troubled life the man Earl Simmons no matter what his demons he drew his strength through God.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Producer Claims Suge Knight Gave Keyshia Cole Power Over Death Row When She Was 12

Death Row Records has suggested that something major is coming from its team in days to come, and as fans await news about what the infamous label has to offer, a producer close with the camp is speaking about their glory days. Last week, a clip from Curt "Kurt Kobane" Couthon's interview with The Art of Dialogue caused a ruckus after he made claims that singer Michel'le, Dr. Dre's ex-fiancé and mother to his child, told Tupac Shakur that she caught Dre in bed with another man. She later came forward to reportedly deny any such conversation, but the story had already gone viral.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Joe Budden Apologizes For Publicly Firing Rory and Mal From Podcast

Joe Budden issued an apology after publicly firing his “friends” and co-hosts, Rory and Mal, from The Joe Budden Podcast. “Seeing all of this feedback and all this—I do need to apologize to Rory, as well. Maybe Rory and Mal, too, but definitely Rory,” the former emcee said in the most recent episode of the podcast, adding that, “things sound a lot spicier in the go-out.”