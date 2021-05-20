Rohnert Park Man Arrested in Petaluma After Fleeing Crash

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a running vehicle in Petaluma. Police say last Friday morning, the victim of the theft went into a business in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard while leaving his vehicle running in the parking lot. Police allege that Matthew Bushner entered the vehicle and drove away. A short while later, the police located the vehicle in the area of North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway where it had been abandoned. A witness provided a description of the suspect who abandoned the vehicle. Officers located Bushner walking in the area of the Old Redwood Highway overpass. Bushner was identified by the victim as the suspect who stole the vehicle and he was arrested for violation of probation and possession of a stolen vehicle.