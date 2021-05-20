Rohnert Park Man Arrested in Petaluma After Fleeing Crash
A Rohnert Park man has been arrested in Petaluma for DUI and fleeing after a collision. Police say that on Tuesday night, a silver Honda driven by 56-year-old Andres Ortiz sideswiped a car in the center turning lane on North McDowell Boulevard. After the crash, Ortiz reportedly abandoned his vehicle and left the scene walking towards Rand Street. The victim called police who responded and located Ortiz who showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in addition to leaving the scene of a collision.www.ksro.com