Richmond, KY

Moonlite barbershop hosts downtown cleanup

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mjtw4_0a5pD4rm00

Like any normal day, Kyle Isaacs, the manager of Moonlite Barber Shop, was clipping someone’s hair.

That someone happened to be John Gibson, co-owner of the Richmond Beer House.

According to Issacs, he was cutting his hair and the two began to chat about doing things in the community to foster a sense of pride in the local town.

Freshly trimmed, the haircut was completed, and so was the idea of hosting a trash cleanup on Main Street with customers and friends.

“Mainly, for our business at the barber shop, we get a lot of different people from all walks of life and it is important for us to find common ground with that,” Isaacs said. “The most common ground that we share is our town. No matter what, we all go to the same places, people still walk down Main Street on a great day to shop local, and take their kids to the same parks.”

The two businesses joined forces to do something about trash downtown.

“We are going to shut down the shop for the day, and any customers, or anyone who wants to come out can and help us pick up trash,” he said.

On Saturday, May 22, anyone who wants to help clean can meet at the barber shop located at 324 East Main at 10 a.m.

From there, Isaacs said everyone will get organized into groups and have a safety rundown. Each group will be given gloves, trash grabbers and bags provided by the city of Richmond.

“The city has been really great to work with,” he began. “Specifically (Commissioner) Ed McDaniel who has been our right hand man in making sure we have what we need.”

In addition to providing equipment, the city offered to donate money to a charity of Moonlite’s choosing, for every mile of trash volunteers pick up.

For Isaacs and owner Dakota McWhorter, the decision was easy.

For every mile cleaned, a donation will be made to Hannah’s Care Packages, a local non-profit who works to bring hope, encouragement, and support to parents of children with life-altering illnesses or chronic physical conditions by bringing care packages filled with items they may need during hospital stays, according to their website.

"...Sometimes I forget how much of an impact our organization has had on our families and our community, especially through the pandemic and not really being able to have a presence in our community like We have in the past," said Jessica Ball, CEO and founder of Hannah's Care Packages. "It almost makes you feel like we’ve been forgotten in a sense. But when Kyle messaged me out of the blue, to partner with us, it really was humbling. I love that we can give back to our community by cleaning up the downtown area but also help raise awareness of HCP and the local businesses."

“It is like two birds with one stone,” Isaacs laughed.

In addition, other local businesses are chipping in to help out as volunteers including Beard and Loathing, and Dreaming Creek Brewery.

The cleanup will begin at 10 a.m. at Moonlite Barbershop at 324 East Main Street in Richmond.

Gloves, trash bags, and grabbers will be provided.

Richmond, KY
