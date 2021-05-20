newsbreak-logo
Atlantic, NC

Above-normal Atlantic hurricane season predicted, with up to 20 named storms

WRAL News
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

