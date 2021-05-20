Above-normal Atlantic hurricane season predicted, with up to 20 named storms

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silverdale, or 8 miles east of Piney Green, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Silverdale, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Wildwood, Kuhns, Peletier, Bogue, Bogue Inlet Pier, Cedar Point and Indian Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH