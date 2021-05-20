NBA 2K21 is free on Epic Games Store to kick off the next Epic Mega Sale

The Epic Games Store has been at the heart of controversy since its release and the tactics deployed have been interesting to say the least. Essentially, Epic Games has been paying developers and publishers a lot of money to bring games to the Epic Games Store before releasing on Steam and other platforms in an attempt to drive traffic to it. However, many gamers find this tactic to be anti-consumerism and complain that the Epic Games Store does not facilitate easy purchase, the simplest example being that the store still does not include a shopping cart. Recently, due to the issues between Apple and Epic Games, many former highly confidential documents are being disclosed to the public. The most recent document discloses Epic Games’ intention at bringing major titles to its store front.