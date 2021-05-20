newsbreak-logo
NBA 2K21 is free on Epic Games Store to kick off the next Epic Mega Sale

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 14 hours ago
The Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale is back on, and it's kicking off with the best kind of discount: a free copy of NBA 2K21. The latest entry in the 2K's basketball franchise is yours to claim on the Epic Games Store until May 27 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST. It's the first of four free games that will drop throughout the Epic Mega Sale, with the event set to run all the way through June 17. On top of the free games, a wide swathe of the EGS catalog has been reduced in price - and best of all, the ridiculously good Epic Coupon has returned too.

