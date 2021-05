The Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors is looking at reopening on May 17 to give those employees 55 and younger to get their shots. The problem with that is that some employees do not live in Sun City. So when they leave from work and stop by a bar, clubs on weekend, sporting event, bowling alley or any other event, they have no restriction on them (no mask or six-foot distance). So there is still restriction on us as cardholders.