Despite his best efforts, Chris Redfield isn’t quite able to give the Winters family the happy ending they deserve at the conclusion of Resident Evil Village. Ethan, battered, bruised and quite literally falling apart following his battle to save Rose from Mother Miranda, chooses to sacrifice himself so that his daughter and Chris can escape the Megamycete and the ensuing explosion intended to kill it off for good. While players are naturally led to believe that Ethan perished in the blast (it levelled the entire village), a secret post-credits scene presumed to be set in the future suggests that Capcom might not be done with the character after all.