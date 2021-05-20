JConcepts Small Finish Line Racing Bag
The Small Finish Line Racing Bag is a compact, multi-purpose equipment bag that can be used for about any RC needs. The design and proportions allow you to store and transfer just about any combination of compact RC equipment desired. There is enough room for 1/10th, 1/16th, 1/24th scale vehicles or touring cars as well as room for radio gear, tools, tires, or various other RC gear. This racing bag has a heavy covering of woven technical appearing fabric sewn over to create the glamourous geometry.www.rccaraction.com