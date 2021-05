Efforts continue at Roaring River State Park in Cassville to get the area completely re-opened after heavy rain washed out much of the campground and fishing areas. During last week’s Conservation Report Podcast, local Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Quenten Fronterhouse reported that the water came up so quickly that some campers had to be rescued from the campground and the debris forced most of the park to close, though most of the fishing locations had reopened that weekend.