These Are The Best Pressure Points To Soothe Anxiety

Would you know how to recognise that stress might be creeping in to your life?. Being in lockdown and the uncertainty over the last year has led to a record number of us reporting increased levels of stress. But how do you recognise the signs when you’re stressed and what are the best ways to avoid them so that they don’t lead to overwhelm and then anxiety? Jo Howarth is a qualified mindfulness practitioner and the Founder of the Happiness Club (www.thehappinessclub.co.uk), an online app that helps people with their mental and emotional well-being. Here is her expert take on keeping an eye out for those all-important signs of stress: