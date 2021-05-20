RCHS reveals 'Top Dogs' for 2020-21 school year

The Royse City High School Class of 2021 Top Dogs have been announced by the Royse City ISD Education Foundation. Students are nominated by teachers for their success in academics, leadership, and involvement in their community and school. Each Top Dog, their family, and one influential teacher were recognized during a special banquet May 13. The Education Foundation was founded in 2009 to enrich and enhance education in RCISD. They do so each year by awarding innovative teaching grants and funding district initiatives and special projects. Part of their mission ia honoring staff and students throughout the year. The Top Dog Program attracts donors and supporters from across our community who wish to congratulate and reward students for high achievement.