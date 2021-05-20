newsbreak-logo
Royse City, TX

RCHS reveals 'Top Dogs' for 2020-21 school year

By Special to the Herald-Banner
roysecityheraldbanner.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royse City High School Class of 2021 Top Dogs have been announced by the Royse City ISD Education Foundation. Students are nominated by teachers for their success in academics, leadership, and involvement in their community and school. Each Top Dog, their family, and one influential teacher were recognized during a special banquet May 13. The Education Foundation was founded in 2009 to enrich and enhance education in RCISD. They do so each year by awarding innovative teaching grants and funding district initiatives and special projects. Part of their mission ia honoring staff and students throughout the year. The Top Dog Program attracts donors and supporters from across our community who wish to congratulate and reward students for high achievement.

www.roysecityheraldbanner.com
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plenty of pomp ahead for Rockwall ISD

There will be lots of pomp and circumstance for Rockwall County students and parents during the next few weeks as three high schools conduct their graduation ceremonies. But, as was the case in 2020, two of the events will be taking place in Arlington. First up is the ceremony for...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School student Austin Taylor earns third Presidential Service Award for volunteerism

ROCKWALL, TX – May 14, 2021 — Austin Taylor, a junior at Rockwall High, was awarded the Gold Presidential Service Award for the third time for his volunteering efforts in and around Rockwall. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a volunteer award program that encourages citizens to live a life of service. To earn the Gold level, one must volunteer 250+ hours in a single year. Austin has achieved this three times.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Rotarians give back to Children’s Advocacy Center

ROCKWALL, TX (May 13, 2021) During today’s meeting of the Rockwall Rotary Club, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County was presented with generous donations to support their efforts to help child victims of physical and sexual abuse in Rockwall County. John Curtis, who serves as International Outreach Services chair...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Checking out cars while helping kids

Automotive enthusiasts will have a lot to look at this weekend, while they help out the children of Rockwall and Kaufman counties. The 16th annual Cars for CASA event, benefiting Lone Star Court Appointed Special Advocates, is scheduled Sunday at the Rockwall County Courthouse. Dozens of new. antique, classic and vintage vehicles are expected to be on hand for the car, truck and bike cruise.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall city council recognizes Older Americans Month

ROCKWALL, TX – May 4, 2021 — Meals On Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County joined the city council during last night’s meeting in recognizing the community’s senior citizens. Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt proclaimed the month of May as Older Americans Month in the city during the meeting. Highlighting this...
Texas StatePosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Final call for Rockwall County residents: TexasSpeaks seeks your input

ROCKWALL, TX (May 4, 2021) FINAL CALL: TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Rockwall County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities. The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address critical issues in the county and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Students participate in mock trial at historic Rockwall courthouse

ROCKWALL, TX (May 3, 2021) On April 29th, thirteen 8th grade students from the local homeschool organization, Classical Conversations®, competed in a Mock Trial at the historic Rockwall Courthouse under the guidance of Directors Mindy Hilferty and Shawna Sullivan. The Honorable Judge Brian Williams, Presiding Judge for the Rockwall County Court at Law, presided over the two round competition.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Rockwall Helping Hands to host Parking Lot Sale

ROCKWALL, TX (April 29, 2021) Rockwall County Helping Hands will host its annual Parking Lot Thrift Store Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at 950 Williams Street, giving people the opportunity to shop for gently used clothing, household goods, and many other items while supporting a vital community organization in the process.