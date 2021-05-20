newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Spirit Airlines’ “Lucky” New Special Livery

By Ben
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve seen airlines around the world introduce special liveries featuring everything from Star Wars to Hello Kitty. Spirit Airlines has today unveiled a cool new special livery aircraft to celebrate a new movie that’s coming out soon. “Spirit Untamed” is a DreamWorks animated movie that’s debuting in theaters on June...

onemileatatime.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Spirit#Livery#Aircraft#Film Star#Movie Theaters#Spirit Airlines#Dreamworks#Guest Experience Brand#A320neo#Special Liveries#Plane#Hello Kitty#Kunming Based Lucky Air#Stallion#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Industry
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
LifestyleBusiness Insider

July 20 set as new tentative date for restarting flights by Porter Airlines

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is resetting its tentative date for resuming flights to July 20. "It's encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the U.S.," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "As vaccination rates in Canada increase, we are hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease, so we can recall our team members, welcome back our passengers and begin to rebuild the airline."
Public HealthFOXBusiness

United Airlines returning flight schedule to pre-pandemic levels in July

Travel will soon return to pre-pandemic levels for some airlines. United Airlines on Monday announced it's adding more than 400 daily flights to its schedule in July and ramping up service to reopened European destinations. The increased flight offerings are said to be the airline’s largest monthly schedule since before the pandemic.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Eastern Airlines’ Strange Habit Of Canceling New Routes

Eastern Airlines is the most unusual real airline in the United States. There’s a lot I don’t understand about Eastern, but nothing is more confusing to me than how the airline keeps putting new flights on sale, and then backtracks. What is Eastern Airlines?. Perhaps a bit of background would...
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

The Trick To Getting Cheap American Airlines First Class Tickets

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post this week about how I surprised my depressed and lonely 92-year-old dad in Florida. The highlight was that I offered to bring him back to California with me so he could hug his grandkids. Of course, he jumped at the chance and that was before I’d even told him I booked him a first class ticket.
Worldworldairlinenews.com

American Airlines welcomes all customers on quarantine-free flights to Italy

American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8. With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions, any customers, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, are eligible to fly on American’s flights from New York to Italy starting May 16.
IndustryFOXBusiness

Airlines could soon start weighing passengers before flights

Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight, a new report suggests. Data airlines use to measure passenger weight to ensure safety onboard planes may be outdated as the obesity rate in the U.S. increases. Now, air carriers may have to update average passenger weight, according to the airline blog View from the Wing, citing a circular advisory sent out by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Accelerates Airbus A319 Retirements

Frontier Airlines is accelerating the retirements of its older and smaller Airbus A319s. Initially scheduled to depart the fleet by the end of 2021, Frontier will remove those aircraft early in favor of the Airbus A320neo aircraft. The final Airbus A319 will now depart a few months early, in the third quarter of 2021.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Spirit Is Launching Another New Route to Cancun

The Caribbean region’s fastest-growing airport is getting another new route this summer, Caribbean Journal has learned. In July, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch new flights from New Orleans to Cancun. The flights will be operating four times each week, with service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why Do Airline Captains Sit On The Left-Hand Side?

When it comes to road transport, drivers of motor vehicles sit on either the left or right-hand side, depending on the country they’ve been produced to drive in. However, air travel is a far more internationally-focused domain. As such, is a greater degree of uniformity regarding where the captain sits. Specifically, they always find themselves on the left-hand side of the cockpit. But why is this the case?
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Getting on board with modern-day flight attendants

There's something about flight attendants. The job's mystique has made it a pop culture perennial, most recently in HBO's buzzy mystery-thriller, "The Flight Attendant," whose convoluted plot hinges on the title character's mobility. Although the job is an increasingly demanding one that has changed dramatically over the years, many still view flight attendants - the term "stewardess" was retired in the 1980s - as hospitality workers at cruising altitude. And thanks to decades of airline-industry marketing, the hypersexualized image of female flight attendants persists in the public imagination. How did we get here?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Announces New Aircraft Orders And Flights To Belize

Alaska Airlines orders 30 additional mainline and regional aircraft for flying after recovery; Belize becomes the newest international destination added for leisure travelers. Alaska expects domestic travel to return to pre-COVID levels by the summer of 2022, which will require more aircraft across the Air Group. To prime the airline for growth, Alaska is taking the following actions:
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Introduces New Amenity Kits

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
DrinksTravelPulse

United Airlines Adding Alcoholic Beverages, Food Options to Longer Flights

United Airlines announced that customers on most flights over two hours would soon be able to purchase beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages. Starting on June 1, United will become the first major airline to sell White Claw Hard Seltzer onboard its aircraft, along with offering Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop Hazy IPA, Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois and Red, white and sparkling wine options.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

What’s It Like Flying First On American Airlines 777-300 From LAX to MIA

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. It’s been 447 days since I last saw my 92-year-old dad in Florida. He has been living in a senior center close to my sister in South Florida and to say that COVID-19 has been challenging for him is an understatement. My dad can’t see or hear well so he can’t read, which is his first love, or watch TV and really understand what’s going on. The senior center closed the dining hall, where my dad would eat two meals a day with his friends, for a year. He couldn’t have visitors, though my sister would stop by and talk to him from his window and drop food off. And of course, I have called him multiple times a day, every day, so he could speak with his grandkids to pass the time.
LifestyleThrillist

These Are the Airlines with the Highest Customer Satisfaction

J.D. Power's new ranking for 2021 reveals the carriers with best customer experiences right now. With more and more people getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is finally starting to feel like an option again. Whether you’re eager to get out and start exploring the world again, or are just thinking about taking the leap, it’s important to know which airlines will provide the best experience on what may be your first flight in a while. That’s where J.D. Power’s new J.D. Power 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Study comes in.