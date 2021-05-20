Trinity Aluminum Hubs For Custom Works Vehicles

This was a Design Idea by Team Manger Kevin Abbott and manufactured here in the USA. This hub design is a direct bolt on in place of the stock Custom Works plastic hubs. Unlike any hub on the market currently this hub offers many different features. In Dirt Oval Racing across the country racers race on all different surfaces and grip levels. These Aluminum Hubs are recommend to be ran on all surfaces but in a low bite traction situation we offer a fully adjustable bolt on weight system which allows you to add weight on either the left or right rear hubs in different increments which will be released soon (Sold Separately). Along with the weight option we will offer a Dirt Scrapper that will prevent your wheels from building up with dirt/mud.