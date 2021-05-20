newsbreak-logo
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee police arrest suspect in assault at Super 8 motel this morning

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWenatchee police arrested a man this morning who they say earlier assaulted an employee at the Super 8 motel on North Miller Street. Police say the assault took place just before 8 a.m. with the man then fleeing the hotel in an early 2000’s white Toyota Camry. The Wenatchee Police...

