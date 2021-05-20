Mulberry Candle Mold

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but I hate doing laundry. I always have, and I predict I always will. The only thing I loathe more than laundry is washing dishes. Thankfully, my apartment has a dishwasher, and I have not one, not two, but three laundromats nearby where I can drop off my soiled clothes. While I’m at it, I might as well just go ahead and confess that even gathering up my dirty clothes is more of a chore than I’d like it to be (cue up here the visual of me going from room to room with my laundry bag, filling it up with my garments). Yup, laundry day is a drag. However, once I’m unpacking that fresh laundry from the bag, my frown gets turned all the way upside down, and I can’t stop smiling as I take my sweet time putting away my clean clothes. The scent is so inviting, I just can’t get enough! Thankfully, now I don’t have to wait until my laundry is done to enjoy this downright intoxicating scent, since several candle companies have developed their very own candles reminiscent of laundry day.