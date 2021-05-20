newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

How will Ryan Walk build on all-Pac-12 debut season as Oregon Ducks’ right guard?

By James Crepea
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With spring practice over, The Oregonian/OregonLive is reviewing Oregon’s depth chart position by position. We continue the 25-part series by looking at the right guards. Ryan Walk’s journey to becoming a starter at Oregon is one of perseverance. The Eugene native missed his senior season of high school due to...

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ryan
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Guard#American Football#Usc Football#Senior Football#Depth Chart#Oregon Ducks#Uo#Ap#Pro Football Focus#Pac 12 Championship#All Pac 12 Honors#Freshman Faaope Laloulu#Offensive Lineman#6 Foot 2#6 Foot 3#Tackles#Spring Practice#Coach Moorhead#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans: How to watch, live updates from Pac-12 baseball series at Goss Stadium

The Oregon State Beavers host the USC Trojans Saturday night in Game 2 of an important three-game Pac-12 Conference baseball series at Goss Stadium. The Beavers won Friday’s opener, 5-4, with another late-game comeback, using a Troy Claunch two-run double, Ryan Ober run-scoring triple and Garret Forrester sacrifice fly to remain in a tie for third in the conference standings.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting season finale

Miller will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Minnesota, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Saturday will be the final NHL contest of Miller's career, as the 40-year-old netminder has announced he plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. The winningest American-born goaltender will try to end his career on a high note by picking up his fifth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Robert Ahlstrom named Pac-12 baseball pitcher of the week for third time this season

EUGENE — Oregon ace Robert Ahlstrom was named Pac-12 pitcher of the week for the third time this season for his outing against Washington. Ahlstrom struck out a career-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in Friday’s win, the first of a weekend sweep for Oregon. The fourth-year junior left-hander allowed four hits and no walks and extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings and hasn’t given up a run in 23 of his last 24 innings.
San Diego, CAPosted by
247Sports

Gracen Halton all in with Oregon Ducks

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The UC Report Elite Underclassmen Camp tour made its latest stop over the weekend down in southern California, about an hour away from greater Los Angeles, and a number of top-flight prospects from the West region were on hand to participate. With the abbreviated spring football...
Oregon StateAthlonSports.com

Oregon or Washington: Which Team Will Win the Pac-12 North in 2021?

The Pac-12 might have the most wide-open battle of any Power 5 conference in the 2021 college football season, as a handful of teams could make a claim to front-runner status. Washington and Oregon have combined to win the last three North Division titles and these two programs will enter ’21 as the favorites to claim the crown once again. A strong case could be made for either team here. The Huskies should have a standout defense despite the loss of linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui to a season-ending injury. However, question marks remain about the offense and how far the passing attack will develop under quarterback Dylan Morris this fall. The Ducks aren’t hurting for talent on either side of the ball, but the defense needs to get back on track after regressing from the ’19 season last fall. Also, while Anthony Brown is the front-runner under center and has starting experience from Boston College, his development in Oregon’s offense is crucial to its hopes of a Pac-12 title.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Terra McGowan walk-off home run turns tables for No. 12 Oregon softball against No. 7 Arizona

EUGENE — Oregon went from no offense at all through six innings to a walk-off winner over Arizona. Haley Cruse broke up a perfect game in the top of the seventh with an opposite field single and two batters later, Terra McGowan smashed an 0-2 pitch to left for a walk-off two-run home run as the No. 12 Ducks beat the No. 7 Wildcats, 2-1, Friday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon softball wraps up regular season at Cal with chance at top 3 finish in Pac-12

EUGENE — The stakes remain high for Oregon softball as it closes the regular season at Cal. The No. 11 Ducks (33-15, 11-10 Pac-12) are playing for a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosting a Regional that comes with it. That’s likely already secured with UO entering the week No. 11 in RPI and anything short of a sweep at Cal (17-16, 3-8 Pac-12) should prevent slipping below that threshold.
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Eugene, ORGoDucks.com

Ahlstrom earns third Pac-12 honor of the season

EUGENE, Ore. – Coming off another impressive performance against Washington, the Pac-12 Conference named Robert Ahlstrom its Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Ahlstrom earned his third weekly honor of the season with latest coming after he struck out a career-high 11 batters while tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over Washington on Friday. The Ducks' lefty allowed just four hits with no walks, while holding an opponent without a run through seven innings for the third consecutive start. The Ducks' ace extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, while not giving up a run in 23 of his last 24 innings pitched.