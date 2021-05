ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On May 10, 2021, two juvenile males, one in possession of a gun and drugs, were arrested in a stolen car. At 10:34 pm, Detectives Anthony Abrams and Nicholas Berardis conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after observing the driver, 16, and being aware that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The driver and passenger, 17, were arrested after the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen from Galloway, NJ. The passenger was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 80 bags of heroin.