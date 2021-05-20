Motiv RC Defy Grey Graphene 6200Mah Shorty 4S LiPo

Yves H. Kwan, Glenn Wagner, Tomohiro Soejima, Michael P. Zaletel, Steven H. Simon, Siddharth A. Parameswaran, Nick Bultinck. We study magic angle graphene in the presence of both strain and particle-hole symmetry breaking due to non-local inter-layer tunneling. We perform a self-consistent Hartree-Fock study that incorporates these effects alongside realistic interaction and substrate potentials, and explore a comprehensive set of competing orders including those that break translational symmetry at arbitrary wavevectors. We find that at all non-zero integer fillings very small strains, comparable to those measured in scanning tunneling experiments, stabilize a fundamentally new type of time-reversal symmetric and spatially non-uniform order. This order, which we dub the 'incommensurate Kekulé spiral' (IKS) order, spontaneously breaks both the emergent valley-charge conservation and moiré translation symmetries, but preserves a modified translation symmetry $\hat{T}'$ -- which simultaneously shifts the spatial coordinates and rotates the $U(1)$ angle which characterizes the spontaneous inter-valley coherence. We discuss the phenomenological and microscopic properties of this order. We argue that our findings are consistent with all experimental observations reported so far, suggesting a unified explanation of the global phase diagram in terms of the IKS order.