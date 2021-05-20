Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. claims he didn’t flip off the Trail Blazers during 2019 playoff series
Denver Nuggets’ forward Michael Porter Jr. is looking forward to the team’s first-round playoff matchup against the Trail Blazers. Porter Jr. is expected to play a big role in the series that begins with Game 1 on Saturday in Denver. Porter didn’t play the last time the two teams met in the Western Conference semifinal playoffs in 2019. Porter missed the entire 2018-19 season with a back injury, but he was involved in an incident following the Nuggets’ 124-98 win over the Blazers in Game 5 of the series.www.oregonlive.com