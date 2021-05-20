Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. claims he didn’t flip off the Trail Blazers during 2019 playoff series

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center in Portland on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 ET. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but are fighting for the best possible position. The Blazers are 5-1 in their previous six matches and are in the sixth place, half a game above the seventh Lakers and the position that will force them into the play-in tournament. The Nuggets have three consecutive wins and are tied for third in the West.