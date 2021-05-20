newsbreak-logo
Call of Duty Mid-Season Update Adds '80s Action Heroes, Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza

By S.E. Doster
Kotaku
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty’s mid-season “Reloaded” update has arrived for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, bringing Sylvester Stallone’s iconic John Rambo as an operator and some much-needed Zombies content and weapon tuning. Rambo isn’t alone—Season Three’s ‘80s action theme also includes the introduction of John McClane from Die Hard. (I...

kotaku.com
Sylvester Stallone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Cold War#Heroes#Dlc#Cia#Black Ops 2#Fireteam#Nakatomi Plaza#Playable Space#Homage#Treyarch#Cranked Mode#Die Hardpoint Mode#Outbreak Mode#Multiple Enemies#Ural Mountains
