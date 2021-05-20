Sunnyvale police arrest man accused of elder abuse after hours-long standoff

newsbreak-logo
(SUNNYVALE, Calif.) Police arrested a Sunnyvale man accused of elder abuse after a seven-hour standoff ended on Wednesday night, KTVU reported.

The suspect surrendered around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of Pala Avenue around 3:20 p.m regarding a felony domestic battery of an elder, according to KPIX 5.

Officers were able to evacuate everyone out of the house, but the suspect refused to leave.

"During negotiations, the suspect presented himself at the front of the residence, he pointed a handgun at the officers in a threatening manner, and officers discharged their weapons in defense of their lives," said Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Ryan Yin, per KTVU.

The elderly woman was treated at the hospital for her injuries. Meanwhile, the suspect was not wounded during the incident.

