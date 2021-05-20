newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Indigenous People and Western Mental Health

By Eric Maisel
goodmenproject.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Mental Distress#Physical Health#Human Health#Mental Health Disorders#Western Culture#Community Health#Icd#Dsm#Adhd#Army Alpha Beta#Nara#Heritage University#Canton Asylum#Indian Health Service#Arikara Nations#Big Pharma#Good Men Project#University Of Detroit#Oakland University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
MinoritiesFuturity

Indigenous practices protect Native Americans’ health from racism

Culturally specific health behaviors and activities may improve the health of Native Americans, report researchers. Stress, trauma, and racism occur at high rates within Indigenous communities and have not been explored as potential contributors to cardiometabolic disease (CMD). But new research examines this link and found increasing evidence that culturally specific health behaviors and activities can lessen the negative effects of these stressors.
Mental Healthacm.org

Digital Mental Health Interventions for Young People Are Perceived Promising, But Are They Effective?

A study of digital mental health interventions for adolescents and young people found mixed results when it comes to their effectiveness. Researchers at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Spark Street Advisors performed 18 systematic reviews and meta-analyses of digital health interventions, and found that computerized cognitive behavioral therapy was effective for anxiety and depression in patients aged 10 to 24.
Agriculturefarms.com

Mental health resources for farmers

The American Farm Bureau and other organizations have published directories farmers can access. With May recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, U.S. ag industry groups are providing access to directories and resources members of rural America can access if they are facing mental health struggles. The American Farm Bureau Federation,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Nike and Crisis Text Line Are Teaming Up To Empower People To Ask for Mental Health Support

Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with a mental health condition, yet conversations surrounding mental health are often still shrouded in stigma. Given that we’re in the middle of a pandemic wherein people are experiencing heightened feelings of anxiety, depression, stress, and xenophobia, according to a 2020 study, it’s important to check in with ourselves and others about where we’re at mentally, and when needed, to ask for help.
Sacramento, CAca.gov

Mental Health Service Providers

The following mental health providers licensed in California are eligible to provide services to CalVCB claimants pursuant to Cal. Code of Regs., tit. 2, § 649.29. Licensed Psychiatrist — Must have a medical license and must have:. completed their residency in psychiatry; or. be certified in field of psychiatry with...
Rockingham County, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Mental Health Awareness Documentary

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association (CBHA), comprised of the ten community mental health centers (CMHCs) in NH, is hosting many virtual events and supports during national Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. CBHA and the CMHCs are highlighting a wide variety of mental and behavioral health topics throughout these events, which offers something that will interest all age groups and interests.
Kansas StateKansas State Collegian

‘More people are starting to realize that we’re all in this together’: Students discuss pandemic impact on mental health

Over the past year —during a worldwide pandemic — Kansas State has seen an increase in mental health awareness conversations within the student body. Nicole Knapp, intern in health service psychology for K-State’s Counseling Services, has been seeing patients since the start of the pandemic. She said she’s seen how the pandemic affects students mentally and physically.
PetsPosted by
Vice

Inside the Secret Mental Health Crisis of People Who Kill Animals for Science

Rebecca figures she’s probably killed more than 300,000 animals throughout her career. Most of them mice. The occasional rat. Sometimes a hamster. At the biomedical research facility where she used to work, at a university in the United Kingdom, the method of execution wasn’t always the same. Some test subjects were killed by an overdose of anaesthetics, others by a rising concentration of carbon dioxide that was slowly pumped into a sealed enclosure.
Mental Healthhometownstations.com

Coleman Professional Services is encouraginig people to take their Mental Health Screenings/Surveys

Everyone faces challenges in their life that can impact their mental health and local mental health officials want to find out what those are. Coleman Professional Services is asking people to take a quick survey to help them get a better look at what residents are feeling and if they need support. There are several surveys you can take such as depression, anxiety and even over all well being. At the end of the questions there is information explaining why you may be feeling a certain way and suggestions of how to work through them.
Mental Healthkiss951.com

The Problem With Mental Health Influencers

Influencers are great for a fashion tip or a makeup tutorial, but perhaps it’s best we leave the mental health advice to the professionals. At least that’s what psychology professionals are saying. They too have seen the rise in ‘mental health influencers’ sharing info online and they’ve got a few gripes you should be aware of before you self-diagnose with the help of TikTok.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Tips for Supporting Mental Health

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Good mental health is a vital part of healthy childhood development. It helps children to mature socially, increase self-confidence, and develop overall wellness. Families can use various approaches to help strengthen, encourage, and support the mental health of students. Read the full article...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

'Helpful in many ways': The impact the CDC news about vaccinated people shedding masks could have on mental health

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At Spiritual Israel Church in Milwaukee, Health Connections, Inc. was offering the vaccine and education. "People have a lot of questions and not a lot of places to go to actually get information from trusted messengers, "said Ericka Sinclair, Founder and CEO of Health Connections Inc., "Then they trust us, they trust the churches, so we take advantage of the fact of that trust and we go ahead and be the ones that educate them."