Indigenous People and Western Mental Health

Everyone faces challenges in their life that can impact their mental health and local mental health officials want to find out what those are. Coleman Professional Services is asking people to take a quick survey to help them get a better look at what residents are feeling and if they need support. There are several surveys you can take such as depression, anxiety and even over all well being. At the end of the questions there is information explaining why you may be feeling a certain way and suggestions of how to work through them.