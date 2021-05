Tesla’s Powerwall has been dominating the home battery pack sector thanks to its superb specs and an early-mover advantage, even though it’s seen minor updates throughout the last five years. However, recently Tesla chief Elon Musk wrote about an upgraded Powerwall 2 on Twitter and mentioned that the company’s solar panels will only be sold as a package with Powerwall from now on. He said that the charged power output could nearly double in ambient temperature.