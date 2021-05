Some British Airways cabin crew members are reportedly failing to show up to flights to India because of the country’s devastating wave of coronavirus cases.India has seen its health system buckle under the strain of a record-breaking wave of infections as it reported around 4,000 deaths each day for nearly two weeks, although daily cases fell slightly on Friday to just over 326,000.That number is still significantly higher than the then record-breaking 303,000 daily cases seen in the United States in January, as a new variant feared by UK government advisers to be up to 50 per cent more transmissible...