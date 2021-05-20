newsbreak-logo
Bethlehem Police spot a bear in Olde Delmar neighborhood

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 11 hours ago

BETHLEHEM (WRGB) — On Thursday morning, Bethlehem Police says a black bear passed through the Olde Delmar neighborhood. The Bethlehem Police Department, along with the Environmental Conservation Police, got to the area and were able to keep the bear moving through the neighborhood. Police say that human-bear conflicts often happen...

cbs6albany.com
