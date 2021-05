As a graduate student researcher in the Molecular, Cellular and Integrative Physiology graduate program at UCLA, I spend my days studying sleep. Recently, I’ve been spending my nights working on another project important to me both as a worker and also as a person who has begun transitioning from male to female: forming a union for student researchers at the University of California. I became involved in organizing this union because I see the need that student researchers have for more formal mechanisms to protect ourselves from low wages, high rents and harassment from supervisors, and because I’ve experienced our collective precariousness through my individual experiences as a trans person.