Vanessa Bryant took hold of Michael Jordan’s arm Saturday night, the two of them cautiously ascending a short staircase to a stage in a Connecticut casino complex, and here now were Kobe Bryant’s hero and wife, his mentor and the keeper of his flame, together to induct him into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Kim Mulkey had been funny and Tim Duncan had been self-deprecating, but here now was the moment of the night. Jordan, in a gray tuxedo, stood to the side and said nothing, and here now was Vanessa Bryant, her three surviving daughters in the audience, looking straight ahead, as if to glance anywhere else was to invite a wave of emotion that would sweep her away.