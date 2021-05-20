newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers offense won’t require drastic change in transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance certainly looked the part when he hit the field for practices this past weekend. The San Francisco 49ers rookie was the only quarterback on hand as 23 players participated in a three-day rookie minicamp. Jimmy Garoppolo and most of the rest of the team arrived this week and will begin organized team activities next week.

www.49erswebzone.com
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

791
Followers
4K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed York
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Matt Maiocco
Person
George Kittle
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sap Performance Facility#Instagram A#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Twitter Share#Facebook Flip#Niners#North Dakota State#Detroit Lions#Quarterback Trey Lance#Talks Trey Lance#Email Trey Lance#Short Yardage Situations#Field#This Week#Play Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Why Lance's college QB coach likes fit with 49ers offense

Trey Lance might have been a 1,000-yard rusher during his lone full season as the starting quarterback at North Dakota State, but he ran a number of under-center and pro-style concepts within the Bison offense. Lance's quarterback coach in college, Randy Hedberg, spoke to Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt after...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

First looks at 49ers QB Trey Lance throwing during rookie minicamp practice

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, stepped onto the field in Santa Clara for the first of three practices during the team's rookie minicamp. The Friday afternoon session is the only one that will be open to the media, and it gave reporters their first opportunity to get a look at the former North Dakota State star.
NFLYardbarker

49ers reportedly attempted to sign Andy Dalton, trade Jimmy Garoppolo

With the trade market dying down, there’s a good chance Jimmy Garoppolo will be back with the San Francisco 49ers this coming season. In fact, the former Super Bowl quarterback will more than likely start over rookie No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. That wasn’t always the case. After missing...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Group of 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan on Sunday to tell him they survived

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Last week, Kyle Shanahan was awfully dark and existential, not just about Jimmy Garoppolo's immediate future with the 49ers, but about the general, immediate future of every person on the planet.
All49ers

Why Jimmy Garoppolo has to Mentor Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers. That is, of course, unless Trey Lance makes major strides to prove to Kyle Shanahan that he should be the starter. Until then, the presumption is that Garoppolo will be the Week 1 starter. This means that Lance will be trying to learn and acclimate himself behind Garoppolo.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Drafting Trey Lance, potentially healthier 2021 boost 49ers in SI power rankings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers sat at No. 13 on Sports Illustrated's post-Super Bowl power rankings. That's not bad for a team that finished the 2020 season last in its division and earned just six wins. However, the Niners endured an injury-plagued campaign, losing many of their stars as they limped through the season. It wasn't how the team envisioned their Super Bowl revenge tour going.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Former 49ers GM likes Trey Lance over Zach Wilson

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Scot McCloughan spent two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers general manager, helping build the roster eventually taken over by Trent Baalke and Jim Harbaugh. Before that, he was the team's VP of personnel.
NFLtwinspires.com

Trey Lance tied for second-best odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trey Lance's odds of winning the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award skyrocketed after being chosen third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former North Dakota State star is currently tied with Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields — now a member of the Chicago Bears — for the second-best odds (+600) to win the honor.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

“Jimmy’s our guy, and so is Trey”: 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey on the Garoppolo-Lance dynamic

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Mike McGlinchey has an abundance of confidence in John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan's ability to do what is right for the San Francisco 49ers, even if that involved some tough decisions. All of the offensive tackle's teammates feel the same way. The general manager and head coach duo had a tough decision this offseason. They like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and know they can win with him. However, he has missed 23 games over the past three seasons, prompting the 49ers to make a move for the future.
NFLNiners Nation

How does Trey Lance affect the 49ers’ fantasy fortunes?

As a general rule of thumb, nobody cares who is on your fantasy team. But as any good fantasy football player will tell you, it’s never too early to start your research on the players that will be on that team in the coming year. Due to the inconsistent quarterback play throughout most of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the 49ers, George Kittle was the only reliable week-in and week-out fantasy player. Now that Trey Lance will become the starting quarterback sooner rather than later, how has the outlook for the rest of the offense changed?
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Insider Clears Air About Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots Trade Rumors

Chatter of Jimmy Garoppolo potentially returning to the Patriots dominated NFL discourse from the start of the offseason up until draft day. But just because there’s smoke doesn’t necessarily mean there’s fire. In a column for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided intel on all 32 teams now that the...
NFLNFL

Rookie QB Trey Lance is the 49ers' future, and he happily awaits it

It had been seven months since Trey Lance officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. His plan to remain at North Dakota State for the fall, and the school's decision to play just one game in 2020 amid the pandemic to spotlight the first-round prospect, signaled his intentions two months earlier.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Ranking the 49ers Rookies Based on Playing Time

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. With the 2021 NFL Draft officially over, the questions have moved on from who the 49ers are drafting to when these newly drafted rookies will see the field. Last weekend, the...
NFLMerced Sun-Star

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.