newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Woman Accused Of Fraudulently Using Relative’s Debit Card

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested for allegedly making fraudulent purchases using her husband’s grandmother’s debit card. Ashley R. Busenburg, 29, 2702 East CR 225S, Warsaw, is charged with fraud and theft, both level 6 felonies. According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 14, a woman contacted...

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warsaw, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Warsaw, IN
State
Florida State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Bank#Cash Money#Fraudulent Purchases#Unauthorized Purchases#Husband#County Sheriff#Fb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man To Serve Six Years For Molesting Child

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve six years in prison after molesting a child. Nathan Lynn Chupp, 34, Warsaw, was charged with child molesting, a level 4 felony. A second child molesting charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Chupp was sentenced in Kosciusko Superior Court 1...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Chupp Gets Six Years For Molesting 3-Year-Old

A Warsaw man was sent to prison for six years Monday for molesting a 3-year-old child his family babysat. Nathan L. Chupp, 34, of 6097 W. CR 550N, Warsaw, appeared Monday before Kosciusko Superior Court I Judge Pro Tem Karen Springer and was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years executed, for a Level 4 felony child molesting conviction.
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Friday - Charles L. Kreider, 31, of 4265 S. CR 1150W, Mentone, arrested for resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, escape and burglary. Bond: $16,000. • 3:38 p.m. Friday - Gene M. Poe, 37,...
Indiana StateNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Video Evidence Leads To Arrests In $3K Walmart Theft Case

WARSAW — Two South Bend women were recently arrested after stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Adrienne Theresa Canarecci, 29, 1635 N. Johnson St., South Bend, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
Winona Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Youth Pinned After Car Lurches Forward In Parking Lot

WARSAW – A car in the Culver’s parking lot in Warsaw jumped the curb, lurched forward, destroyed a planter, knocked over a table and pinned a youth against a bench Sunday afternoon. The restaurant is just north of US 30 in the same shopping area as Menard’s. The extent of...
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:16 p.m. Friday, May 7, 4500 block South CR 600W, Mentone. KCSO was contacted regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:27 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 400 block Porter Street, Warsaw. Intimidation...
Indiana StateGoshen News

Indiana man in car crash found by police using messaging app

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle, police said. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins,...
Pierceton, INinkfreenews.com

Pierceton Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant. Edward Earl Smith Jr., 44, 3104 E. Wooster Road 65, Pierceton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine – enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, a level 5 felony; and habitual offender – enhancement.