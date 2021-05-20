newsbreak-logo
High school seniors honored for community service and advocacy

By Sergio Carmona
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleNational Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach recognized local high school students with 2021 Future Leader Awards. NCJW Palm Beach established the awards three years ago. Each year, Future Leader Awards in Community Service and Advocacy are presented to two high school seniors in Palm Beach County. The organization worked together with Lori Dool, secondary social studies program planner for the Department of K-12 Curriculum of Palm Beach County, to inform the students of the awards competition.

