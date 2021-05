Harden (hamstring) is "very confident" that he will make his return before the postseason, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Harden has been working on conditioning, changing speed and changing direction, with the guard noting he feels "really good." There's still not an official timetable for Harden's return, but he'll presumably be back within the next week or so if he intends to return before the playoffs. He may be on a minutes limit in his first couple of games back.