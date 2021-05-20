newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

The West 18th Fashion Show is returning with a Summer Tableau theme

By Sophia Misle
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exploration of spirituality, cults, and collective consciousness will take place in the West 18th St. Fashion Show‘s Summer Tableau theme. Yes, cults. Seven designers’ fashions will be featured in seven installations that will be designed and constructed by local construction companies and architect firms. These installations will be portable stage sets to be displayed on West 18th Street for a pedestrian-focused installation inspired by this year’s Mardi Gras “house floats” in New Orleans.

