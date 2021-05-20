newsbreak-logo
Gary Sanchez (hamstring) back in Yankees' lineup Thursday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (hamstring) is back in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Sanchez sat out Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game early due to hamstring cramps. He will catch right-hander Domingo German and bat sixth. Kyle Higashioka should be available off the bench.

www.numberfire.com
