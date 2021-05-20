Biometrics providers clean up at Infosec awards

An in-depth yet simple explanation about biometrics. Traditional conceptions of trust and faith in the identity of those with whom we engage are occasionally far less trustworthy than we have been able to take for granted in the past. We live in a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, and contact between individuals is increasingly mediated through some new electronic medium. As our lifestyle and societal growth evolve, we agree that the need for better and more flexible ways to sustain protection, security, and confidence in daily transactions will eventually increase. If we become more reliant on automatic communications, the complexities of dealing with an ever-increasing number of different systems rise. Should we, for example, attempt to recall a new password for each system we use, or should we share passwords across all systems to minimize the likelihood of a memory loss and the resulting inconvenience? These issues, as well as many other facets of everyday life, have one thing in common: they all pose concerns about human identities in some way how can we prove that we are who we say we are? how can we be sure that another person is who they say they are?