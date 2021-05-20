newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Supporting a Partner With an Anxiety Disorder

psychologytoday.com
 15 hours ago

Anxiety disorders are very common and can have a profound, negative impact on relationships. Validating a partner's feelings is important, but shielding them from their distress can backfire, inadvertently reinforcing their anxiety. Anxiety-management strategies like approaching the things a partner fears and focusing on positive experiences can help. This post...

www.psychologytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#Clinical Psychology#Mental Disorders#Emotional Distress#Emotional Health#Anxiety Canada#Adao#Abct#Mdao#Accommodation#Cci#Provoke Anxiety#Emotional Well Being#Feelings#Health Issues#Positive Experiences#Therapy#Insecurity#Jealousy#Romantic Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mental Healthbuzzfeednews.com

I’m A Woman Of Color. Why Do I Ignore That When It Comes To My Mental Health?

Like any good daughter of immigrants, I aspire to excel at everything — and that includes therapy. Since I was 16, I’ve been an assiduous patient. Science says mental health is important, so I optimize it by attending sessions, answering my therapist’s questions thoughtfully, being aware of my behavioral patterns, and staying adequately vulnerable. I’m familiar with the language and concepts of psychology. I practice mindfulness because I know it likely tamps down anxiety; I go for regular walks since physical exercise is good for my emotions. I’m conversant with terminology like “holding space” and “insecure attachment,” and I’ll deploy them for literally any reason. I know what the amygdala does. If you could grade people on being in therapy, I’d be gunning for an A+.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

Why I Believe in Allowing Survivors of Suicide Loss to Be Honest

I work in the field of suicide prevention and postvention. Every day I work alongside colleagues doing everything they can to prevent future suicides and help in the healing process for those whom have lost a loved one. I help launch LOSS Teams all across the country. I am an author and a licensed therapist doing grief work for new survivors. I am also a two-time suicide loss survivor myself. My professional life is all about suicide and I am passionate about it.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Anxiety, Relationships, and Reassurance

People with anxiety commonly ask their loved ones for reassurance in order to feel better. Reassurance can help with anxiety in the short-term, but is a problem for the long-term management of anxiety. Together with your loved one, you can come up with strategies to break the reassurance cycle. Validation...
Mental Healthtamu.edu

Balancing Anxiety And Finals

Feeling overwhelmed at the close of a college semester is common and especially understandable considering a year-long global pandemic altered the world as we all knew it. That is why mental health experts suggest students pay particular attention to themselves during this hectic time by nurturing their minds and bodies.
KidsWave of Long Island

Children: Pandemic Anxiety & Depression

Childhood and teen depression aren’t often spoken about because we tend to think of childhood as a time of play, fun, exploration, and innocence – and so it should be. But, many of us have lost people we knew and loved to Covid and the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone including teens, tweens, and youngsters. They are particularly vulnerable because they haven’t developed adequate coping skills yet. Peer contact and approval matters very much for normal development of this age group and not having contact with their peers can create feelings of isolation and loneliness. Plus, due to the COVID-19 vulnerability of older caregivers or grandparents, they have been separated from children who depend on them emotionally and physically. Ongoing stress, separation, fear, grief, isolation, and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to issues with anxiety as well as depression.
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 ways to deal with anxiety

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, increasing the number of confirmed cases of the disease, anxiety related to the Covid-19 outbreak also grows. Although the feeling of anxiety is a normal human reaction to a threat, high and constant levels of anxiety can undermine constructive responses to a crisis.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Effects of Poor Self-Confidence

The consequences of having poor self-confidence can affect your mental health, your lifestyle, and even your relationships. Today, there is an increase in low self-esteem which can increase self-destructive behaviors and directly influence feelings of self-worth. Sometimes low self-esteem is tied to struggles with how you look, from your hair to your size, and all of those nagging little thoughts that can bring you down. Sometimes self-esteem is directly linked to how you grew up, or even because of your relationships. Whatever the reason, here are some ways you can restore your confidence and start loving yourself again.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Anxiety, comfort and support: How the pandemic impacts seniors, caregivers

TAMPA, Fla. - Getting a hug -- any way you can -- has been a big deal in a time of social distancing, especially for seniors. "I think anxiety for many people has absolutely increased, wanting to do the right thing not knowing exactly what the right thing is," explained Meredith Grau, the director of clinical services at the Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay. "But anyone who is in the vulnerable populations...seniors or people with medical conditions, that make them a greater risk certainly might be more fearful or anxious to do certain things they used to engage in."
Mental HealthWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Coming to terms with and embracing an ADHD diagnosis as an adult

“We are jacks of many trades, purveyors of information, collectors of hobbies, beginners of tasks and finishers of few.” — Noelle Faulkner. After an in-depth discussion of my entire life history with a medical professional (always a conversation that is awkward at best), I got an official diagnosis of ADHD a couple of months ago. A low dose of an extended-release ADHD medication changed my life and my relationships for the better — virtually overnight. (The medication, interestingly, blocks the absorption of dopamine and norepinephrine, leaving more available in the brain — similar to what an SSRI does for serotonin.) I cannot overstate how stunning the effects have been.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Online CBT effective for social anxiety disorder in young people

Social anxiety disorder can cause considerable suffering in children and adolescents and, for many with the disorder, access to effective treatment is limited. Researchers at Centre for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet and Region Stockholm in Sweden have now shown that internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy is an efficacious and cost-effective treatment option. The study is published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Anxiety Journals of 2021

One of the main benefits of journaling is to calm and declutter the mind. With 10 to 15 minutes a day, this tool will ease your anxiety. Find here the best anxiety journals of 2021. Those who suffer from anxiety know that the mind can feel like an ongoing machine....
Mental HealthThrive Global

How To Reduce Insomnia And Anxiety?

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that is characterized by difficulty falling or staying asleep. If the man goes to sleep and do not sleep for two or three hours then it is called insomnia. It occurs because of disturbance and worries in your mind or due to nervousness. Also, it...
Mental Healthforrester.com

Build A Culture Of Emotionally Intelligent Employees To Boost Mental Health

Rather than designing experiences built on a broad spectrum of emotions, they equate emotion with delight. But real joy and real happiness can only exist in relation to all the emotions; they’re a boxed set. We can’t just pick and choose our emotions. Anger isn’t joy, just as joy isn’t contentment, just as accepted is not respected. Emotions are information. Anger sets your boundaries. Anger’s basic message is one of protection. Confusion tries to protect you by halting your actions. Sadness helps you slow down. Happiness holds our sense of wonder and anticipation of good things, and it looks forward to the future. Each of our emotions has its own individual message and purpose. Emotions help us to navigate our way through life.
Mental Healththeface.com

Life as a 28-year-old magazine editor with severe anxiety and an eating disorder

Each year, one in four people will struggle with their mental health in some way. But you don’t need statistics to realise the true extent of the problem. You perhaps only need to speak to friends and family, or even look inwardly, to notice that our collective mental health is in freefall. As we figure out how to heal from the tragedies of the pandemic, awareness has never been more important.
Mental HealthThrive Global

What Michelangelo Taught Me About Finding Freedom from Fear and Anxiety

Two weeks after separating from my first husband, I booked a bus tour through Italy, my first trip alone. Just two years prior, my anxiety, obsessive compulsive and panic attack disorders had become so intense and all-consuming they rendered me agoraphobic. But then I found sufficient help to pick myself up off the floor (literally) and start managing and hiding my symptoms enough to function. I asked for a divorce in part because the relationship didn’t have space for my mental health issues; he didn’t understand and dismissed them, which only made things worse. I realized that in trying to create a picture-perfect life—husband, house, dog, career—to feel safe and hide my secrets, what I’d really created was a prison.
Mental HealthHello Magazine

How to cope if you're struggling with post-lockdown social anxiety

As lockdown gradually eases and social restrictions are soon to be a thing of the past, many are flocking to make plans, fill up the social schedule and book in some much-needed time out after months of isolation. For some, this newfound freedom might feel exhilarating. But for many, adjusting to the 'new normal' has brought about a painful reality.
Mental Healthgoodtherapy.org

How to Take a Mental Health Day

Most people experience stress, anxiety, depression, and other negative mental health effects to some degree. At the very least, we all know stress, whether from our job, home life, relationships, or other life factors. While lower levels of stress may be manageable, increased stress levels can lead to poor mental health or burnout if left unaddressed. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, it might be time to take a mental health day.