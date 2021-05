The people have spoken—and by “people,” I mean the Republicans, and by “have spoken,” I mean they’ve cemented their commitment to cancel culture. As of Wednesday morning, House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, the inspiration for the ClickHole headline, Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point, is no longer in her leadership role. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claims the party has purged Cheney because she is too focused on “relitigating the past,” and by “the past,” he means January 6, 2021. The truth, however, is plain and obvious for anyone to see. Cheney’s ouster is a direct result of her refusal to accept Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, and the rest of the party’s refusal to accept any deviation from their chosen alternate reality.