Public Health

All adults could receive Covid vaccine by end of June in fight against Indian variant

By Martin Bagot
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 hours ago
People aged 30 and over and in their twenties could soon be receiving the jab en masse (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Covid-19 vaccine rollout could reportedly reach all adults by the end of June as efforts are ramped up in the fight against the Indian variant.

The programme could move to those aged 30 and over next week and through people in their 20s from the first weeks of next month.

It comes as latest Public Health England modelling estimates vaccinations prevented 13,000 deaths and 39,000 hospitalisations up to May 9.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock said: “This new data shows the vaccine saves lives and protects you from ending up in hospital with Covid-19.

“The 13,000 deaths and the 39,100 hospitalisations that have been prevented are not just numbers. They are our family, our friends, our loved ones and a poignant reminder of the impact the vaccine is having.

What is your view? Have your say in the comment section

The vaccine saves lives (Image: Getty Images)

“With the threat of new variants, it’s never been more important to get the vaccine.”

PHE estimated that 13,000 deaths have now been prevented in people aged 60 years or older and 39,100 hospitalisations have been prevented in over-65s.

Vaccine rollout in England is up to people aged 34 and over but is still catching up with Wales where all over 18s are already being invited to book appointments.

In Scotland appointments are expected to be rolled out to under-40s from next week while in Northern Ireland 25 to 29-year-olds are already getting jabbed.

Prof Andrew Hayward, of University College London, warned the UK could be at the start of a “third wave” due to the Indian variant.

The Sage advisor backed the policy of shortening the dose interval for older people rather than fast tracking younger age groups.

“That really brings it back down to this race against the vaccine and the virus, except the virus just got faster,” he said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if the country was at the start of the third wave, he said: “I think so.

“I think what we can see is that this strain can circulate very effectively.”

It's a race against time to beat the Indian variant (Image: Getty Images)

The Government believes the Indian variant could be 20% to 30% more transmissible.

At the lower end of the estimate it can be controlled but if at the higher end the June 21 reopening could be delayed.

Prof Steven Riley, of Imperial College London and leading the UK’s largest Covid-19 surveillance study, said: “In the next two-to-three weeks, we’re going to get a really clear signal of how we expect cases and hospitalizations to progress.

“I’m not sure that in the traditional sense we will contain the B.1.617 variant. It looks like it is replacing the previous strain.

“It’s really a question of how fast that transmission is and how strong it is, and whether it creates a large wave or not.”

From June the Government is likely to take advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) before deciding whether to extend vaccination to older children.

JCVI member Prof Adam Finn, from Bristol University, said: “It’s undecided at this point. I don’t think it’s been ruled out.

“I’m optimistic that we are, in particularly in the UK with the high coverage we’re achieving, and the extremely effective vaccines we’ve got, that we can achieve population immunity.

“I’m afraid it’s an open question as to whether we need to immunise any children at all. And if we do, how many children we need to immunise.”

PHE data confirmed the AstraZeneca jab is has been around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 disease.

Immunisation head Dr Mary Ramsay said: “Each vaccine dose delivered helps us prevent lives being lost and people becoming seriously ill.”

