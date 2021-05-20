newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Cirque's 'O' to return to Las Vegas Strip stage in July

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Performers from Cirque du Soleil's "O" are set to dive into the pool again this summer, as the show will return to its Las Vegas Strip stage on July 1. According to a news release, on May 18, while preparing to resume the production and to commemorate the show’s upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.

www.fox5vegas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Shows#New Vegas#Book Tickets#July#Show Schedule Wednesday#Book Tickets#Artists#Doors#Dark Days#Synchronized Swimming#Swimming Routines#Crew Members#Fox5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

'Museum of Selfies' finds permanent home at The LINQ Promenade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — But first, let me take a selfie. The LINQ Promenade will welcome the new, permanent location of Museum of Selfies on June 1. The interactive exhibition provides guests premium selfie opportunities featuring works by artists from around the world. Museum of Selfies will be located on the Promenade next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store.
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Contest: Sebastian Maniscalco

Listen to Larry Martino at 4:10 pm for your chance to win tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco at the Wynn Las Vegas with the ‘Nobody Does this Tour’ this Father’s Day Weekend! One winner will be selected each weekday and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to one show date (subject to availability).
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Famed Westgate SuperBook set for karaoke series

Like an island in the stream, Westgate SuperBook sits quietly on most Thursday evenings. It’s the still of the night for sports wagering. But hotel execs are gonna have a party, beginning this week, with “Super Karaoke.”. It is exactly what it seems, an open karaoke experience in the heart...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Q985

ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas In 2022

The Academy of Country Music has revealed that the annual ACM Awards will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 awards ceremony. The 57th ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The decision to get back to Las Vegas marks a return to normalcy for the awards show. The ACM Awards have historically taken place in Las Vegas, but were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Las Vegas, NVNYS Music

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Set to bring Co-Headlining Tour to MSG

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will kick off on September 25th, the 26-date tour will begin in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and wrap up on November 20th, at the Anaheim Honda Center. Iglesias and Martin have created notable solo pop and Latin music careers, combining forces as well as bringing in special guest, Sebastian Yatra, to create an incredibly fun, yet safe, live show experience.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Plexiglass coming down at Las Vegas poker rooms

Poker players are starting to look each other in the eye again. The plexiglass dividers that have been a staple of Las Vegas poker rooms during the coronavirus pandemic have come down this week at several casinos after they were approved to return to 100 percent capacity by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Las Vegas, NVEater

The Eater Vegas Outdoor Dining Guide for 2021

Welcome to the Eater Vegas outdoor dining guide, updated for 2021. The weather in Las Vegas makes it ideal for outdoor dining and drinking year round, whether in the middle of triple-digit temperatures in the summer (thank you, misters) or in the midst of winter (thank you, heaters). Head to a romantic patio on the Strip at Restaurant Guy Savoy, a patio with a view of the city at Legacy Club, a garden hideout at Park on Fremont, or patio with sand and poolside views at Casa Calavera.
Nevada Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Many Las Vegas casinos drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many casinos in Las Vegas are moving to 100% capacity and dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Nevada followed the CDC’s new guidance from last week, saying masks are...
Las Vegas, NVusbets.com

Vaccination, Lifted Restrictions Setting Up A Hot Summer In Vegas

Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its strongest summers in history, and if this past weekend is any indication, that’s just what the city is going to get. The Centers for Disease Control announcement Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings prompted Nevada regulators on Friday to loosen the mask-wearing requirement in casinos. Casino resorts, most of which were greenlighted to return to 100% of their capacity last week, saw huge crowds, including an influx of drive-in traffic from California and Las Vegas residents celebrating with family and friends to mark the apparent winding down of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vaccinated MGM Resorts employees can forego masks

MGM Resorts International has joined a growing list of casino operators allowing vaccinated employees to forego masks. The company announced Friday that vaccinated guests would not need to wear masks at its Las Vegas properties. On Monday, CEO Bill Hornbuckle sent a memo saying its mask policy had been updated to allow fully vaccinated workers to go maskless as well.