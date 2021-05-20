Cirque's 'O' to return to Las Vegas Strip stage in July
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Performers from Cirque du Soleil's "O" are set to dive into the pool again this summer, as the show will return to its Las Vegas Strip stage on July 1. According to a news release, on May 18, while preparing to resume the production and to commemorate the show’s upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.www.fox5vegas.com