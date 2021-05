ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has died following an accident Saturday evening. The Raiford man was attempting to walk across the road at 14925 NE U.S. Hwy 301 in Waldo when he was struck by a car at 10:42 p.m., according to a report. The pedestrian was transported to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.