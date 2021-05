TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, today reported it has resumed researching acquisition opportunities for hemp and cannabis testing laboratories after discussions with laboratories in this space. Upon review of the latest research from Grandview Research, it is determined that the global cannabis testing services market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.