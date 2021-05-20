newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

An ailing Sahrawi leader shakes Spain and Morocco's alliance

By ARITZ PARRA
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuiTz_0a5p65Wz00

LOGRONO, Spain — (AP) — The mysterious COVID-19 patient arrived at an airport in northern Spain in a medicalized jet. An ambulance ferried the 71-year-old man on a freeway that passed vineyards of Rioja grapes to a state-of-the-art public hospital in the city of Logrono.

The patient was sent directly to an intensive care bed, registered on April 18 with the identity on his Algerian diplomatic passport: Mohamed Benbatouche.

He turned out to be Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed pro-independence movement representing the local Sahrawi people of Africa's Western Sahara. Ghali's presence in Spain under a disguised identity didn't go unnoticed to the government in Morocco, the country that annexed Western Sahara nearly half a century ago.

Rabat, which regards Ghali as a terrorist, protested Spain's decision to grant compassionate assistance to its top enemy. It threatened there would be “consequences.” And they finally came to fruition this week when Morocco let down its guard on the border with Ceuta, a Spanish city perched on the northern African coastline.

The move allowed thousands of migrants to enter Ceuta, many of them children who swam or jumped over fences.

The humanitarian crisis has become a flashpoint between the two neighbors. Morocco recalled its ambassador in Madrid. Spain is under fire from human rights groups for pushing back most of the trespassers in bulk, which is illegal under international law.

And in what resembled an assertion of its sovereignty of Ceuta, which many Moroccan nationalists deem a colony of Madrid along with the nearby Spanish city of Melilla, Spain deployed soldiers to the border. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also made a quick trip to the overwhelmed city.

The Western Sahara region stretches along Africa's Atlantic Coast and is home to roughly 600,000 people. Since Morocco annexed the territory in 1975, filling a void left when Spain withdrew as a colonial power, the international community has been divided on its recognition, with most countries backing a long-running U.N. effort for a negotiated solution.

An announcement by the United States late last year supporting Rabat's claim - in exchange for Morocco normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel - undermined those efforts, rallying other countries behind Morocco's proposal to give the territory greater autonomy.

Pushing instead for a referendum on self-determination has been the main focus for Ghali, who was elected president of the self-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in 2016. He previously served as its defense minister and as a Polisario diplomat in Spain (1999-2008) and Algeria (2008-2015).

Ghali, wearing combat fatigues while speaking in February at a military parade marking the 45th anniversary of the SADR, called on the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden to find a solution that would allow the Sahrawi “to enjoy their inalienable right of freedom and independence.”

At the San Pedro hospital in Logrono, there is little sign of the presence of the Polisario's top man. People familiar with his condition say he recently came out of three weeks in critical care. A security guard performs identity checks on medical personnel and visitors entering the COVID-19 ward. Inside, Ghali receives a daily visit from his personal physician, an Algerian doctor, according to a police report seen by The Associated Press.

“They probably chose this place because nothing ever happens here, and we rarely make it to the news,” local resident Milagros Capellán, 64, said as she left the hospital after a medical check-up. “It feels strange that this is connected with the very sad developments in Ceuta.”

Moroccan intelligence officials knew about Ghali's whereabouts from the moment the Algerian jet carrying Ghali landed in Spain last month, leaking his presence to the media and exposing what had been designed by Spain as a covert “humanitarian” operation.

“What was Spain expecting from Morocco when it hosted an official from a group that is carrying arms against the kingdom?” Morocco’s minister for human rights, Mostapha Ramid, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Spain's foreign minister responded the next day, blaming Morocco for the chaos at the border: “It tears our hearts out to see our neighbors sending children, even babies… (because) they reject a humanitarian gesture on our part," Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry declined to answer AP's questions on why it agreed to treat Ghali even when other European governments had refused. An official familiar with the decision who requested anonymity because of its sensitive nature said that the request was made directly to González Laya by her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.

Before the request was granted, it had caused deep divisions within Sánchez's Cabinet, the official said.

The Polisario Front’s representative in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, rejected depicting the circumstances of Ghali’s arrival in Spain as exceptional.

“He is the head of state and comes from a country that recognizes the Sahrawi Republic,” Arabi said. He accused Rabat of “trying to discredit the noble, peaceful struggle for resistance of the Sahrawi people by attacking somebody who is a symbol.”

Providing that his recovery goes well, Ghali’s future is now shrouded in uncertainty. With his whereabouts known, a discreet return to Tindouf, Algeria, where Sahrawi refugee camps are located, seems out of question.

Further complicating matters, Spain’s National Court on Tuesday re-opened a genocide probe from 2008 against Ghali and 27 other Polisario members. An investigating judge closed the case last year because the court couldn't locate the defendants.

Ghali is also expected to give testimony June 1 in the same Madrid-based court for a 2019 lawsuit filed by a Sahrawi activist who claims he was tortured in the refugee camps for his opposition to the Polisario.

On May 10, a police officer visited the Polisario leader to hand him a court summons for the lawsuit. According to the police report seen by The Associated Press, Ghali refused to sign the notice, asking for “several days” to consult with the Algerian Embassy and other advisors.

González Laya said that Spain's agreement with Ghali was for medical treatment only, suggesting that the government won't facilitate his immediate departure. “If he has pending matters with Spain's justice, he will have to appear (before the court)," she told Spain's public radio.

Behind the legal cases against Ghali are groups of Sahrawis aligned with Morocco’s position. Asadesh, which stands for the Saharawi Association for Human Rights, accuses 28 Polisario members of killing, torturing, illegally detaining and abducting prisoners and its own Saharawi people, some of whom the group claims were allegedly forced to remain in refugee camps against their will.

Pedro Altamirano is also suing Ghali for allegedly inspiring threats that the Spanish journalist and head of a recently founded platform to support “Sahrawi reunification” received from online netizens.

“The only thing that cannot happen is that by the hand of the devil this man leaves the country without appearing before a judge," said Altamirano, who supports Morocco’s claim on Western Sahara.

___

Associated Press writers Elaine Ganley and Angela Charlton in Paris, and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
32K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Northern Spain#Israel#Western Sahara#Logrono#Ap#The Polisario Front#Ceuta#Spanish#African#U N#Sadr#The Associated Press#Facebook#European#Cabinet#National Court#Algerian Embassy#Sahrawi Republic#Sahrawi Refugee Camps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
EuropeArkansas Online

European Union proposes opening external borders

BRUSSELS -- In an announcement sure to be welcomed by travelers worldwide, EU officials on Monday proposed easing restrictions on visiting the 27-nation bloc as vaccination campaigns across the continent gather speed. Travel to the European Union is currently extremely limited except for a handful of countries with low infection...
PoliticsVoice of America

Fresh Dispute Erupts Between Spain and Morocco Over Western Sahara Leader

MADRID - A diplomatic dispute between Morocco and Spain over Madrid’s decision to host a leader of the Western Saharan independence movement has soured what had been improving relations across the Mediterranean Sea. Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, which wants for independence of the Sahrawi people in...
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

Record 2,700 Migrants Reach Spain's Ceuta Enclave In One Day

At least 2,700 migrants, about a thousand of them minors, reached Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, Spanish officials said, a record in a single day. A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the numbers arriving Monday were unprecedented. The migrants had reached the enclave...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta say over 100 Moroccans, including two families with children, swam overnight to enter the Spanish enclave in North Africa. Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean Sea.
ImmigrationBBC

Over 100 Moroccan migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave

At least 145 migrants have swum to Spain's Ceuta enclave from neighbouring Morocco, aided by rubber rings and flimsy rafts, Spanish officials say. They are reported to be mainly Moroccan males, including many boys, but also at least two families. Spanish media say Moroccan border guards simply watched as the...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: UK gives EU ambassador full diplomatic status

The UK government has agreed to give the European Union ambassador in London full diplomatic status. The Foreign Office had resisted the idea, arguing the EU should not be treated like an independent nation. But in a joint statement, the UK and EU announced ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida, would...
Lifestyleindustryglobalnews24.com

EUROPEAN TOURISTS WILL NOW BE WELCOMED IN PORTUGAL

Portugal will be welcoming tourists from almost all European countries from Monday. Above the age of 2 years, the passengers heading to the country will have to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test which has to be taken within 72 hours of boarding. London has placed Portugal in its green...
Immigrationtheclevelandamerican.com

Ecuadorian Haitian visas must enter its territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Resources said on Saturday that Ecuador had established visa requirements for Haiti, the Republic of Congo, Mali, Ivory Coast and Myanmar before entering the Ecuadorian border. In a statement, the foreign ministry said it would administer the regulation from Monday, May 17. The...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Saudi Arabia Will Continue To Ban Travel From 20 Countries

With Saudi Arabia set to open up international travel today, 20 countries will still be banned from flying to the Middle-Eastern nation to curb the spread of COVID-19. The banned countries include the US, Brazil, the UK, France, Germany, India and Japan. Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries. Despite...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

China slams New Zealand parliament's Uyghur concerns

China criticised New Zealand Thursday over "groundless" allegations about the ill treatment of Uyghurs, underlining Wellington's struggle to find a middle ground between its largest trading partner and its traditional Western allies. China on Thursday suspended regular bilateral trade talks with Australia, in a move Canberra described as "disappointing". ns/arb/jfx
Indiabcfocus.com

China Bhutan Village: China is building villages in Bhutan: China is building a village in Bhutan

China announced in October 2015 that a village named Gyalafugh had been established in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). In April 2020, Communist Party secretary Wu Yingji of TAR crossed two passes and reached the new village. It was discussed in the local media but there was no news outside of China. China has built many villages in Tibet, but Gyalafugh is actually in Bhutan. Wu and several officials crossed the international border. The way it acts provocatively in the South China Sea, it does the same in the China Himalayas. This puts him at risk of having a relationship with his neighbors.
Chinadodofinance.com

China calls for cancellation of UN meeting on Uyghurs | Abroad

“The videoconference, scheduled for Wednesday, is based on outright lies and political prejudice,” Chinese diplomats at the UN said in a statement. “Beijing calls for the cancellation of this event, which interferes with internal affairs, and calls on other UN members to boycott this event.”. At least 1 million Uyghurs...
Middle EastSKIFT

Saudi Arabia May Close Borders to Overseas Hajj Pilgrims for the Second Time

There’s still time until July 17 for the kingdom to make the call, but with uncertainty around the new Covid variants, it would be unwise. Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual hajj for the second year running as Covid-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.