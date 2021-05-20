Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 is a 'billionaire boys' club'

It’s time for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix and Round 4 of the battle between Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes atop the Formula 1 1 Drivers’ championship standings. The driver shave traded wins in the outset of the season, with much of the spotlight on the duel between the two drivers at the front of the pack through the first three races. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has remained a huge threat in qualifying while Sergio Perez still waits to make a big splash this season for Red Bull. Aas we head into the Grand Prix De Espania in Barcelona, Spain, eyes will also be on other notable racers, including Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.