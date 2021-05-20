newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 is a 'billionaire boys' club'

BBC
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton says Formula 1 has become a "billionaire boys' club". The seven-time champion told Spain's AS newspaper it would not be possible for him to break into the sport from his background if he tried to do so now. "Growing up in a normal working class family, there is...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Peter Crouch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Mercedes#Motorsport#F1#Whatsapp#Stevenage#Russian Nikita Mazepin#Hertfordshire#Working Class#Canadians Lance Stroll#Money#Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportstheboar.org

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Another impressive and strategic drive saw Lewis Hamilton edge out his rival Max Verstappen and win the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton began the race with his 100th pole position, but he soon lost the lead to the Red Bull driver. Overtaking is difficult in Spain, but Mercedes orchestrated a two-stop pit strategy that enabled him to make up a 21-second deficit. Despite teammate Valtteri Bottas failing to get out of the way neatly on lap 52 and costing Hamilton nearly a second in time, Hamilton soon caught Verstappen. On lap 60 of 66, Hamilton swept past Verstappen, the Red Bull driver unable to contend with fresher tyres. After losing the lead, Verstappen finally went for a second pit stop, adding a point for fastest lap to his second place.
Motorsportsledburyreporter.co.uk

‘Game on’ – Lewis Hamilton relishing title battle with Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has told Max Verstappen it is “game on” as Formula One’s title rivals gear up for the fourth chapter of their championship battle in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton holds an eight-point advantage over Verstappen following his second win of the season in Portugal last weekend. Red Bull...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

F1 Century! Lewis Hamilton secures 100th career pole position

For the 100th time in his Formula 1 career, Lewis Hamilton will start from the front of the grid. The British driver secured pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix by just 0.036 seconds. Verstappen starts from P2, with Bottas in P3. In Q3 Perez spun on turn 13 but...
MotorsportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Spanish Grand Prix 2021: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen (Sun., May 9)

It’s time for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix and Round 4 of the battle between Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes atop the Formula 1 1 Drivers’ championship standings. The driver shave traded wins in the outset of the season, with much of the spotlight on the duel between the two drivers at the front of the pack through the first three races. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has remained a huge threat in qualifying while Sergio Perez still waits to make a big splash this season for Red Bull. Aas we head into the Grand Prix De Espania in Barcelona, Spain, eyes will also be on other notable racers, including Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is UNDERRATED says former arch rival Fernando Alonso, who believes only way to beat seven-time world champion is to have the 'perfect race with the perfect team'

Lewis Hamilton's former arch rival Fernando Alonso believes the Briton still does not get the credit he deserves even after winning a record-equalling seventh world title last year. The Spaniard, who returned to Formula One this season after a two-year hiatus, says Hamilton was worthy of extra praise for consistently...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Hamilton not distracted by ‘jealousy, envy, negativity’

Celebrating a huge milestone in Spain, Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton won’t let the naysayers with their “jealousy, envy and negativity” distracted him from the job at hand. Hamilton made Formula 1 history on Saturday at the Barcelona circuit, becoming the first driver to reach triple figures in pole positions.
Tennisgrandprix247.com

Hamilton eighth on Forbes 2020 highest earners list

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton ranks in the top ten of the Forbes list of athletes with the highest earnings in 2020. Despite COVID-19, according to the latest list released by Forbes, Hamilton banked a cool $82-million for his efforts in winning his seventh title and helping his Mercedes team to fourteen F1 world championship triumphs in seven years.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says people 'need to give Valtteri a break'

Just three races into the 2021 Formula 1 season, the haters are already going after Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas. Despite the fact that Bottas finished second in the World Championship the past two seasons, a DNF at Imola has left Bottas fourth in the standings after three races and given the naysayers plenty of ammunition in their belief that it's time to replace Bottas with Williams F1 driver George Russell. Russell replaced Lewis Hamilton last year in Bahrain for one race after Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.
Motorsportscarandbike.com

Lewis Hamilton Becomes 1st To Achieve A Century Of Poles In F1

Lewis Hamilton again finds himself in pole position in Barcelona where his Mercedes was looking very competitive against the Red Bull. However, this isn't any other pole, this is the 100th pole position for Hamilton who becomes the first F1 driver to achieve the mammoth mark. He was closely followed by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, followed by Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Jordan: 'Both are unique, but I'm still going for Hamilton'.

The discussion about the best F1 driver of all time will probably never end. For Eddie Jordan the choice is difficult, but ultimately clear: Lewis Hamilton. When Michael Schumacher took his seventh Formula 1 title, it seemed that no one would ever beat that record or even come close. Only last season did we find out that it is possible, when Lewis Hamilton took his seventh world championship.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Like it or not, Hamilton is on course to be a Formula 1 legend

It’s funny how time can alter perception. Give it a few years and those metaphorical spectacles tend to get more rose-tinted as the seasons pass by. Today’s villain later becomes tomorrow’s knight in shining armour. But why does it almost always happen way too late?. The problem with domination of...
Footballplanetf1.com

Hamilton among Forbes’ world’s highest-paid athletes

Sir Lewis Hamilton placed eighth on Forbes’ top 10 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2021, earning a reported $82m (£58.5m) on and off track. This is the second time Hamilton has placed in the top 10, having been tenth on the list back in 2017, earning $46m (£32.8m) in that year.