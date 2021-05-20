John Boyega Praises Marvel Studios For Using “Special Moments” To Elevate Black Characters

Last year, after years of keeping mum about issues he had with the storytelling in the recent “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, John Boyega spoke out about the treatment that his character, Finn, received in those features. He mentioned how he felt that Disney and Lucasfilm shortchanged the character and didn’t give him powerful, showstopping “moments” to shine, which he felt was particularly troubling because Finn is one of the few Black characters in the franchise. It’s clear in various interviews given since then, Boyega is just trying to make it publicly known that he (and other POC actors) should speak up when they think their characters in blockbusters are being mistreated.