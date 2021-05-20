CATS—CAN YOU CHANGE THEIR BEHAVIOR FOR THE BETTER?
On the internet, so many cats and kittens, so much misinformation. It’s not their fault, our feline fellow citizens—we humans are the culprits in this crime. With good information, we can do better (so much better) for our cats and for ourselves. I don’t recommend online neighborhood groups as arbiters of what’s true and proven about cats, of course. How about advice instead from cat lovers with experience and education, successful trainers also of dogs, horses, birds, and other animals?www.fox41yakima.com