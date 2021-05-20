CATS—CAN YOU CHANGE THEIR BEHAVIOR FOR THE BETTER?

When you have an adorable kitty as a pet, it’s hard not to spoil them with endless cat toys and new forms of play. It’s the ideal way to build a loving bond, ensure they get enough exercise, engage their natural instincts, and are mentally and physically stimulated enough not to tear up your couch. Of course, like people, cat’s recreational activity preferences will differ between breeds and personalities. Some kitties love a feather on a stick or batting simple balls around the house. Meanwhile, others enjoy a good laser chase or tearing around the house and through a cat tunnel (extra points if it’s at 3 am). Luckily, there are plenty of excellent options available next time you feel like treating your fur baby (or yourself) to some new cat toys.