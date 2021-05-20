newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

CATS—CAN YOU CHANGE THEIR BEHAVIOR FOR THE BETTER?

By Val Hughes
FOX 11 and 41
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the internet, so many cats and kittens, so much misinformation. It’s not their fault, our feline fellow citizens—we humans are the culprits in this crime. With good information, we can do better (so much better) for our cats and for ourselves. I don’t recommend online neighborhood groups as arbiters of what’s true and proven about cats, of course. How about advice instead from cat lovers with experience and education, successful trainers also of dogs, horses, birds, and other animals?

www.fox41yakima.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#House Cats#Like A Cat#Exercise#Animal Behavior#Black Cats#Human Behavior#Social Behavior#Poles#Lima#Teaching Cats#Pet Cats#Cat Behavior Associates#Cat Sleeps Lies#Cat#Indoor Only Cats#Cat Lovers#Incompatible Behavior#Cat Furniture#Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsScience Focus

Why do cats sleep so much?

Sure, your cat might be adorable. And you might even not actively hate them occasionally. But let’s address the obvious: they’re massively and unforgivingly lazy. Not only do they never contribute to the rent, but your cat probably spends most of the day sleeping. In fact, most domestic felines can...
Petsthetrendspotter.net

25 Best Cat Toys for Your Feline Friend

When you have an adorable kitty as a pet, it’s hard not to spoil them with endless cat toys and new forms of play. It’s the ideal way to build a loving bond, ensure they get enough exercise, engage their natural instincts, and are mentally and physically stimulated enough not to tear up your couch. Of course, like people, cat’s recreational activity preferences will differ between breeds and personalities. Some kitties love a feather on a stick or batting simple balls around the house. Meanwhile, others enjoy a good laser chase or tearing around the house and through a cat tunnel (extra points if it’s at 3 am). Luckily, there are plenty of excellent options available next time you feel like treating your fur baby (or yourself) to some new cat toys.
Animalsedglentoday.com

IDNR Changes Policy on Feral Cats

An animal rights group is applauding a policy change by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources regarding feral cats that could save taxpayers money. The IDNR no longer opposes “trap-neuter-return” feral cat programs on land now owned, managed or leased by the agency. Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney for Best...
PetsPhys.org

Why your cat does these 6 things, according to science

Having a cat (or several) can add companionship and warmth to any household. As you share each other's space, however, you may have noticed a few quirks that your cat exhibits, varying from adorable to plainly bizarre. Emma Grigg, animal behaviorist with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said...
Petsthe-open-mind.com

Grieving Cat Spends Year By The Grave Of Her Owner

A 28-year-old from Central Java named Keli Keningau Prayitno was walking when she heard a strange sound coming from near a burial plot. As we all know, dogs are very loyal companions. But it isn’t only dogs who are loyal, and this story proves that. Keli soon found out that...
AnimalsNew York Post

Peculiar pets: How one man learned that six peacocks are better than one

When a beloved pet gets sick, it can be distressing for the entire family. But as Sean Flynn discovered, it’s especially bad when your pet is a peacock. When Carl became ill in February 2018, Flynn desperately needed to take the bird to the vet. But how was he meant to catch and subdue a creature not known for trusting humans?
Petspawtracks.com

These 7 dog breeds get along with cats (most of the time)

Despite what films like Cats & Dogs want you to think, it is possible to find feline-friendly dog breeds capable of living peacefully with your cat. Some dogs, such as working breeds, were bred specifically to guard other animals. As a result, they instinctively protect their family members, including Mr. Whiskers. Similarly, many breeds were bred to work together in packs, making them friendly toward other dogs and even cats. Small dogs are also a great option, as they’re usually more concerned with demanding your attention than noticing what the family cat is doing.
Petscattime.com

Debating Keeping Your Cat Indoors Or Letting Them Outside?

Many cats love the great outdoors. But humane associations agree that an indoor life is far healthier for them; they’re safe from outdoor hazards, and their people tend to pay closer attention to them and notice signs of health problems earlier. The upshot of being an indoor cat? A much...
Animalscattime.com

Can Cats Eat Fish Oil? Is Fish Oil Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat fish oil? Maybe you’ve been benefitting from the health benefits that come from adding fish oil to your diet as a supplement and wondered whether your cat could also take it. If humans can eat fish oil, can cats safely eat it too?. The short answer is...
Petsmystar106.com

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

It costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since pets live an average of 10 years, that’s $13,320 total. The survey also found that unfortunately 26% of people use the term “fur...
Petsdailypaws.com

What to Know Before You Build a Cat Tree That’s the Cat’s Meow

Pampered pets still have a little bit of the wild inside. "Even if your kitty gets dinner served to her from a can, she still enjoys climbing and perching in a place that feels safe and where she has a good view of all her surroundings," says Lauren Novack, a Certified Behavior Consultant with Behavior Vets of NYC.
Petspawtracks.com

Why you shouldn’t let your dog play with tennis balls

When you think about classic dog toys over the years, tennis balls are sure to make the list. They’re a fun, cheap option that many pet parents can stock up on just as quickly as their dog goes through them, which is good news for pups who like to chew. Still, despite their everlasting popularity, some dog lovers have stopped to wonder: Are tennis balls safe for dogs?