Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 40mm White Gold

Grail watches come in all shapes and sizes, from that vintage Seiko chronograph to a German masterpiece from the town of Glashutte. But when it comes to current hype, one category trumps them all: the integrated bracelet sports watch. For me, the elusive Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 is still one of my ultimate dream watches, but I also continue to love the concept of the “One Watch”. What do I mean by that? Well, we all have that ONE piece that’s a solid favouite, and even if the best integrated bracelets feel all silky on the wrist, many watch aficionados, like me, enjoy a strap change every so often.