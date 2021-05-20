newsbreak-logo
Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 40mm White Gold

By Rebecca Doulton
Monochrome Watches
 12 hours ago

The Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921, a unique cushion-shaped model with a diagonal display, celebrates its centennial in 2021. One of our favourite models at MONOCHROME, the Historiques American 1921 has a great story behind it and has not lost an iota of its idiosyncratic personality in the past 100 years. Three new iterations of the American 1921 were unveiled during the latest edition of Watches & Wonders – two in 18k white gold and a third in platinum. Today we'll be taking our loupe to the 40mm white gold edition and discover its indisputable and enduring Art Deco appeal.

