newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Milford, NJ

West Milford Man, Underage NY Boy Exchanged Sexual Videos, Photos, Indictment Charges

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSk5a_0a5p5G3600
Tekanand V. Singh Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic County man who’s been jailed since last summer was indicted by a grand jury that said he exchanged sexually explicit videos and photos with a boy as he pursued an in-person meeting, authorities announced Thursday.

New York State Police alerted detectives from Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Tekanand V. Singh, 29, of West Milford after they said they learned that he’d been communicating with the boy online.

“During the course of their exchange, [Singh] directed the victim to send him sexually explicit images and videos,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

“He further requested the victim engage in sexual acts, which he instructed should be recorded and sent to him,” the prosecutor said.

Singh sent the child images of himself, among other obscene material, while having online conversations “in an attempt to meet in person,” Valdes said.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office, along with West Milford police, led to Singh’s arrest last July.

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Singh with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, luring and coercion, as well as manufacturing, distributing and maintaining child pornography and child endangerment, Valdes announced Thursday.

A first appearance on the indictment in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson was being scheduled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
West Milford, NJ
Government
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Milford, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Child Pornography#Sexual Assault#Police Detectives#The Assault#West Milford Police#Indictment#The Boy#Sexual Contact#Man#Sexual Acts#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Grand Jury#Criminal#Child Endangerment#Authorities#Videos#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Paterson, NJwabcradio.com

A NJ Mother Charged in the Stabbing Death of Her 7-Year-Old Son

Paterson, NJ (77WABC)-A 7-year-old Paterson boy is dead allegedly at the hands of his mother. The boy was stabbed to death and his 17-year-old brother was wounded at the family’s apartment Saturday. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s office says police were called to a third-floor apartment on North 6th St. where they found two juveniles with stab wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was treated for stab wounds. A 15-year-old inside the apartment was not hurt.
Paterson, NJhudsontv.com

Another Paterson Shooting on Sunday

SHOOTING IN AREA OF MATLOCK STREET AND TEMPLE STREET IN PATERSON. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced that at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, members of the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of Matlock Street and Temple Street in Paterson on a report of shots fired.
Passaic, NJdailyvoice.com

Passaic Man Who Molested Underage Teen Can Get Parole In 2½ Years

A Passaic man will be eligible for parole once he's served half of a five-year state prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor in the back seat of his car. Luis Pizarro, 47, was arrested in November 2019 after city police responded to a tipster’s call of suspicious activity in a local parking lot a month earlier, authorities said.
Paterson, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

7-year-old stabbed to death — Paterson neighbors stunned

PATERSON — In what the mayor called an "alarming act of domestic violence," a 7-year-old child was killed Saturday morning after being stabbed. A 17-year-old in the home also was stabbed but survived, Passaic County prosecutors said. Officials have not released many details about the killing, including who they believe...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Paterson Times

Seven-year-old stabbed to death in Paterson

The police were called to a stabbing incident on North 6th Street on Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police located two victims – 7-year-old and 17-year-old – inside 96 North 6th Street at around 7:04 a.m. Authorities said the 7-year-old was unresponsive. Both were immediately taken...
Paterson, NJhudsontv.com

Tragedy in Paterson Saturday Morning, As 7-Year Old is Stabbed to Death

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora have announced that at approximately 7:04 this morning, Saturday, May 15, members of the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to 96 North 6th Street, on the 3rd floor, in response to a report of a stabbing. When officers...
Passaic County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating 4-week-old baby unconscious

A Passaic County man was arrested Monday and charged with beating a 4-week-old infant unconscious and causing serious injuries, authorities said. Slobodan Todoric, 30, of Wayne, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree child abuse and neglect, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a statement.
Passaic County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of setting two different fires on the same day

A Passaic County man started two separate fires on the same street and the same day in March, authorities said. Mario Palma-Sanchez, 26, of Clifton, allegedly started fires at two separate houses on Highland Avenue on March 30, 2020, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a statement. Palma-Sanchez is now charged with two counts of second degree aggravated arson, the statement said.
Clifton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Wallington Man, 20, Charged With Shooting Clifton Woman, 20, In Passaic

A 20-year-old Wallington man was charged with shooting a Clifton woman outside a Passaic supermarket, authorities said Monday. Jamil Tuncer remained held in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest Saturday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Passaic County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff's Officers Thwart Escape Attempt By Reputed Gang Member

A member of a violent gang blamed for flooding the streets with lethal heroin escaped from custody but was captured by Passaic County sheriff's officers, authorities said. It was shortly before 7:30 a.m. when reputed Crips member Andre White, 44, made a break for it while being treated for an undisclosed injury at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.