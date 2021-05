Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton soccer team advanced to the state final four on Thursday after beating Tucker 4-0 at Harmon Field. Filemon Quintero got the first goal of the match, and then with under a minute to go in the first half, Fernando Guerrero booted one home from outside the box to make it 2-0 at halftime. Catamounts added two more goals with less than 20 minutes to go in the match to seal the 4-0 victory.