Tom Skerritt has been one of the most consistent and versatile actors working in Hollywood for over three decades. Skerritt got his start working in theater and is probably most recognized for his roles as Viper in 1986’s Top Gun and Dallas in 1979’s Alien, but that role is just tip-of-the-iceberg for this talented actor. This Emmy-nominated actor (Picket Fences) never backs away from a challenge, and his latest project East of the Mountains, directed S.J. Chiro and also starring Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, which got rave reviews most recently at the Seattle International Film Festival.