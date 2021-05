Atlanta United ended their four-match winless skid on Saturday night in the most dramatic of fashions in a jam-packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium against CF Montreal. Marcelino Moreno gave the Five Stripes all three points with a header on the very last attack of the match deep into stoppage time. While the overall performance left much to be desired, the Atlanta faithful, who enjoyed full capacity in their home stadium for the first time since the start of the pandemic, were rewarded in the end. Here are a few thoughts on another frustrating night that unexpectedly turned into elation: